Michael Maitland-Jones met the climbers braving the heights for charity...

More than £17,000 has been raised by climbers in Guernsey taking on the 'Everest Challenge'.

The annual event sees teams from local schools and businesses scale an indoor climbing wall for three days with the end goal of reaching the combined height of the world's tallest mountain, Everest, at 29,000 feet high.

People of all ages took part with some trying the sport for the first time.

They successfully ended the challenge on Saturday 24 February with climbers successfully to reach their goal of 9,000 metres- equivalent to the height of the mountain.

All money raised goes towards residential activities at Le Murier School which supports secondary-age students with special educational needs.

Organiser Chris Harvey explained: "It's really important for our students to develop independence, life skills and to be able to get off-island and away from home".