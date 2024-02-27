Jersey politicians have unanimously supported an amendment to call for "an immediate suspension of hostilities" in Gaza with a view to "a permanent ceasefire".

The amended proposition was passed by 45 votes to zero with no abstentions.

In the wording agreed by all members in the States Chamber, politicians express their "profound sadness and dismay at the extent of loss of civilian lives in Gaza and Israel" and "condemn the taking of hostages and all acts of aggression which violate international law".

They ask "that an immediate suspension of hostilities should be established to enable the unconditional release of hostages and those held under unlawful detention, the urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, and a permanent ceasefire".

The States calls for a diplomatic resolution "in order to secure stability and a lasting peace in the region, based on a solution which provides justice, freedom from occupation, and security for both Israelis and Palestinians".

They also ask for Jersey's Government to express these views to the British Government.

The initial proposition was brought by Deputy Montford Tadier with five of the six points listed below successfully changed by Deputy Ian Gorst's amendments.

This included removing the term "two-state solution" that Deputy Gorst says has "been problematic for a number of islanders and several States Members".

The full approved wording is as follows:

The States are asked to decide whether they are of opinion -

A. To express their profound sadness and dismay at the extent of loss of civilian lives in Gaza and Israel and to condemn the taking of hostages and all acts of aggression which violate international law and result in death and harm to civilians, especially women and children.

B. That an immediate suspension of hostilities should be established to enable the unconditional release of hostages and those held under unlawful detention, the urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, and a permanent ceasefire.

C. That international law should be adhered to in order to prevent death and harm to civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure on a mass scale.

D. That the independence and work of the International Court of Justice, including in relation to the conflict in Gaza should be respected having regard to the court’s interim ruling.

E. That a diplomatic resolution to the conflict is vital, in order to secure stability and a lasting peace in the region, based on a solution which provides justice, freedom from occupation, and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

F. To request that the Government of Jersey express the view of the Assembly on this matter to the UK Government.