A 'welcome home' event will be held in Jersey to honour the island's record-breaking rowers.

The Intrepid 232 crew became the oldest female team in the world to row any ocean as they successfully crossed the Atlantic.

Julie Brady, 60, Helene Monpetit, 56, Rosemary Satchwell, 55, and Alison Smithurst, 59, set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on 12 December 2023 and reached Antigua at around 9pm Jersey time on Friday 9 February 2024.

Throughout their rowing challenge, the crew received an outpouring of praise and messages of support from islanders who followed their journey.

Public celebrations to mark their achievement will start at 2:45pm on Saturday 2 March in St Helier's Royal Square.

The Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, said: "Many incredible Jersey rowers have completed the World’s Toughest Row but the fact these four ladies now hold the Ocean Rowing Stats World Record as the oldest female fours crew to ever cross the Atlantic Ocean gives particular cause for celebration."

Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, added: "Saturday's celebrations will be an opportunity for the Jersey community to come together to applaud this extraordinary achievement and we look forward to welcoming home the four rowers and celebrating their success."