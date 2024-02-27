Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Keilan Webster meets some of the top coaches in Jersey and Guernsey to get an insight into their world of tactics and training

Some of the Channel Islands' top coaches have told ITV News about the art of developing individual talent and creating winning teams.

Every one has emphasised the importance of instilling key pillars for how they want to deliver their coaching.

From core principles to embracing new technology, their effort is evident on the world stage with recent success stories including Guernsey footballer turned Premier League star Alex Scott.

Andy Privett coached tennis star Heather Watson when she was a young girl growing up in Guernsey and says video analysis has become a crucial part of coaching.

"Before it was just making sure you came for every lesson," he says.

"Now it's much more about using your phones and iPads to show people what they're doing ... the game's changed a lot in the way it's taught and how you hit the shots."

Guernsey Raiders coach Jordan Reynolds says you "have to reinvent yourself" and "communication is key".

Martin Cassidy, former Jersey Muratti Manager, agrees that there needs to be "clear and consistent messaging".

Jim Hibbs is a Guernsey student who is studying coaching in Manchester. He has already landed Goalkeeper Coach roles in Academy set-ups at Manchester United and the England Women's team.

Jim says it is vital that players enjoy the sessions but that is not always easy given the stresses of results.

"Do it with confidence", he explains, "and with a friendly manner".