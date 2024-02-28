Guernsey's first charity "dedicated to ending homelessness" has been set up.

'At Home in Guernsey' will support people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, including 'sofa-surfers' living temporarily with other households.

Jim Roberts has been heavily involved in creating the charity and says the team will work to provide a more accurate picture of the number of homeless people in the island.

He said: "The closest thing we've got is a count of people who are insecurely housed.

"That's people in B&B's and lodging houses and people who have moved address frequently in a year.

"So by the States own reckoning there's over 1,000 people in that situation."

Jim Roberts speaking at the charity's launch on Wednesday 28 February. Credit: ITV Channel

The Foundation's Chair Sir Richard Collas explained there was a "need for a charity focused on helping the many people who find themselves without secure accommodation."

The charity has been guaranteed funding for the next three years by Specsavers.

The company's Chief Executive John Perkins said: "The uncomfortable truth is that Guernsey has a significant hidden homeless problem, which as a community we need to do all we can to support."