Value of drugs seized by Jersey Customs rises dramatically to £1.89 million during 2023
The value of drugs seized by Jersey Customs has more than doubled in one year, new figures reveal.
The estimated street value of the combined haul for 2023 is £1.89 million - that number stood at just £700,000 for the previous 12 months.
Ecstasy and cannabis accounted for nearly £1.2 million.
Cocaine was the next most common seizure with a value of £324,000.
2023 also saw around £300,000 of heroin intercepted, none was found in 2022.
Around £683,000 worth of ecstasy was found in 2023, compared to £41,000 in 2022.
The dramatic increase in seizures could show Jersey Customs is carrying out more successful searches or a rise in the number of drug dealers seeing a market for themselves in the island.
The majority of the drugs, more than £1 million, were postal deliveries that were intercepted.
Most of the rest were stopped at Jersey's Harbour or Airport.