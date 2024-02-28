The value of drugs seized by Jersey Customs has more than doubled in one year, new figures reveal.

The estimated street value of the combined haul for 2023 is £1.89 million - that number stood at just £700,000 for the previous 12 months.

Ecstasy and cannabis accounted for nearly £1.2 million.

Cocaine was the next most common seizure with a value of £324,000.

2023 also saw around £300,000 of heroin intercepted, none was found in 2022.

1562% Increase in the value of ecstasy seized from 2022 to 2023.

308% £510,398 worth of cannabis was seized in 2023, a 308% increase on 2022.

Around £683,000 worth of ecstasy was found in 2023, compared to £41,000 in 2022.

The dramatic increase in seizures could show Jersey Customs is carrying out more successful searches or a rise in the number of drug dealers seeing a market for themselves in the island.

The majority of the drugs, more than £1 million, were postal deliveries that were intercepted.

Most of the rest were stopped at Jersey's Harbour or Airport.