A 30-year-old man has been sentenced at Jersey's Royal Court to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to grave and criminal assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Robert Adrian Canavan, 30, was arrested in September 2023 following an incident on Wellington Park Estate in St Saviour that police describe as a "deliberate and nasty assault".

Several knives were recovered from the scene where one man was stabbed twice and treated at Jersey's hospital for serious injuries.

Canavan suffered a cut to his face and information recovered from his phone revealed before the incident happened, he had sent a man threatening messages over money he was owed.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan said: "Canavan carried out a deliberate and nasty assault and behaviour like this cannot be tolerated.

"We hope that today’s sentencing sends out a strong message to anyone thinking of using a knife as a weapon."