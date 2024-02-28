Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Phil Welbrook gave it a try...

Jersey's Tourist Guides Association says not enough young people are becoming tour guides to secure the sector's future.

They are launching a new course in the hope that young people will take it up - and also looking for multi-linguists.

O therwise there may be shortage of the job in years to come, as the association is currently made up of predominantly older and retired people.

Kary Day, Chair of the Association, gave her key tips: "You always need to look for your top visual priorities (something that stands out) and have your facts in order.

"A lot of enthusiasm and an in-depth knowledge - you also need to be trained ... there are so many things to take into account".