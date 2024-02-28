A mysterious letter addressed to James Bond has been found buried in a historic castle's fireplace.

It is dated 26 February 1966 when the actor Sean Connery played 007 and was uncovered during the restoration of the Officers' Quarters at Jersey's Elizabeth Castle in the Channel Islands.

The note, which is in remarkably good condition, is believed to have been stored in a glass bottle that was damaged as the fireplace was unblocked.

The note was discovered in a broken glass bottle hidden behind this bricked up fireplace on the first floor of the Officers' Quarters. Credit: Jersey Heritage

As well as mentioning the world's most famous fictional spy, the short message says: "P.S. SECRET AGENT. DON'T TELL ANYBODY."

On the reverse is the name E. A. Blampied, perhaps a reference to Edmund Blampied - one of Jersey's most renowned artists who died in August 1966.

The front of the letter found in the castle's fireplace. Credit: Jersey Heritage

The back of the mystery letter. Credit: Jersey Heritage

The charity responsible for the 16th-century castle's upkeep, Jersey Heritage, is appealing for help from the public to solve the mystery of the hidden note.

Anyone who thinks they might know the origin of the letter or any more information is asked to email enquiries@jerseyheritage.org

