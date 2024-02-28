‘Jersey on Ice’, the temporary rink in the centre of St Helier, will return later this year after organisers bought it.

The activity in Weighbridge Square proved popular across all ages as skaters from the age of three to 98 took part.

The rink played host to ice hockey and curling sessions, as well as public skating. Credit: Jersey Development Company

In total, 45,000 people visited the site whilst it was open from mid-November to mid-February.

Around 4,800 of these were students with 2,000 primary schoolchildren given free tickets and secondary pupils offered half-price admission.

Complimentary rink sessions for 10 local charities were also rolled out, as well as 50p from every full-price ticket sale being donated to good causes - £20,000 in all.

The ice rink is expected to return from October half-term in 2024 to the end of February half-term the following year.