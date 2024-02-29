Jersey's government has announced a new assisted home ownership scheme to "help islanders get onto the property ladder".

The £10 million scheme will give eligible buyers contributions of up to 40% towards the price of their purchase on an open-market property.

One and two-bedroom flats are understood to be the primary properties the scheme could help people buy.

Those who will find it difficult to purchase a property without financial support will be prioritised and applications will be means-tested.

A 5% deposit is needed and buyers will need to "be able to access the maximum lending available to them from one of the scheme's partnering mortgage lenders".

The scheme will benefit 30 to 60 households, with the island's Housing Minister Deputy Sam Mézec hoping that the programme could be expanded if it proves successful.

He said: "One of the issues that Islanders approach me about consistently is their wish to own a home in Jersey.

"The £10 million funding made available will help change this for some of our genuine first-time buyers.

"The scheme’s focus on existing secondary market properties, rather than new builds, will help stimulate housing market activity at a time when turnover is low."

Deputy David Warr, who is Jersey's former Housing Minister, said: "Although this is a pilot scheme that will help around 60 families in the first quarter of 2024, I have high hopes that this is a way for some who thought they may never have a home of their own to make that first move."