Drag artists in Jersey are calling for better performance spaces and a dedicated LGBTQ+ venue.

They say investment would be needed, but that it could bring social and financial benefits to the island.

During the 1980s Jersey used to be home to 'The Side Door', a bar on Seaton Place in St Helier that was popular with the LGBTQ+ community.

Former barman Colin Adams explained: "The Side Door used to be mobbed.

"It wasn't known as a 'gay bar' but the gays used to gather there because you felt safe and it was a nice environment.

"You just fitted in, you weren't a stranger, you weren't an outcast, you were made to feel welcome."

Drag Queen Bonny Bon Wee, along with others on the island, is calling for more LGBTQ+ inclusive spaces: "A set space would be amazing because more people would gravitate towards it and then gravitate towards doing drag in an environment where they feel comfortable.

"At the moment I do not think there is that in Jersey and I don't think there has been for a long time."

Madeiran-born Drag Queen Mad Era left Jersey for London last year to pursue a career: "I just really started noticing things that didn't make sense for me.

"In some ways that's sad, I think there's a space for drag or LGBTQ spaces that would be quite important in Jersey, more so for visibility which is another great thing about moving to London, I see more people who think and act like me."