Artwork dating back to the 16th Century will be put on public display for the first time after being found in Guernsey.

The 500-year-old triptych, a painting displayed across three panels, was rediscovered in a private collection on the island.

The artwork will be displayed at Martel Maides Auctions, Cornet Street, from Saturday 2 March.

Along with the triptych, four Old Master drawings from the early 17th Century were also discovered and will join the display.

Circle of Sir Peter Paul Rubens (Flemish, 1577-1640), drawings of heads of bearded men, sanguine and black chalk on laid paper, Credit: Martel Maides Auctions

The triptych is thought to depict the workshop of Pieter Coecke van Aelst, a Flemish artist, sculptor, and stained glass designer.

Painting expert, Jonathan Voak said: “This is an exceptional and unique find; no signed and very few documented paintings by Pieter Coecke van Aelst have survived.

"From the Middle Ages onwards the triptych was a popular form in Christian art for altarpieces.

"Its three-panel hinged frame enabled it to be transported safely, suggesting it was for private devotional use.”

The pieces will be up for auction on 7 and 8 March, with the triptych expected to make between £150,000 and £200,000.