Ancient artwork found in Guernsey to be on public display for the first time
Artwork dating back to the 16th Century will be put on public display for the first time after being found in Guernsey.
The 500-year-old triptych, a painting displayed across three panels, was rediscovered in a private collection on the island.
The artwork will be displayed at Martel Maides Auctions, Cornet Street, from Saturday 2 March.
Along with the triptych, four Old Master drawings from the early 17th Century were also discovered and will join the display.
The triptych is thought to depict the workshop of Pieter Coecke van Aelst, a Flemish artist, sculptor, and stained glass designer.
Painting expert, Jonathan Voak said: “This is an exceptional and unique find; no signed and very few documented paintings by Pieter Coecke van Aelst have survived.
"From the Middle Ages onwards the triptych was a popular form in Christian art for altarpieces.
"Its three-panel hinged frame enabled it to be transported safely, suggesting it was for private devotional use.”
The pieces will be up for auction on 7 and 8 March, with the triptych expected to make between £150,000 and £200,000.