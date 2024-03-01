The National Trust for Jersey has announced the appointment of Alan Le Maistre as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Alan, who currently works as the Trust's Fundraising Officer, said he was very grateful for the opportunity.

He added: "We are blessed to live on an island so rich in history, culture, and natural beauty.

"Our island unites us, and we have a shared responsibility to protect it, for the enjoyment of all islanders and for future generations.

"We have the chance to build on our past success and to use our lands, buildings, and people to give back so much more to the island.

"I very much look forward to being part of that journey."

In taking on the role, Alan replaces Charles Alluto as the CEO, who has served the National Trust for nearly two and a half decades.

During that time, Charles helped spearhead the Plémont Restoration Project which aims to safeguard 11.3 acres of coastal headland.

He also kickstarted the Coastline Campaign to protect Jersey's beaches and helped to restore 16 New Street and the Foot Buildings in St Helier.

Charles Alluto has been the Trust's CEO for almost 25 years. Credit: ITV Channel

Charles said: “I am pleased to be handing the reins over to such a dedicated and committed supporter of the Trust’s vision and values.

"Alan has the skills needed to continue developing the Trust’s important work in the Island and I wish him every success in the coming years.”

Alan will formerly take up the appointment at the Trust's AGM in April.