Health bosses in Jersey have committed to providing patients with details of hospital waiting lists.

It comes after changes to Jersey's website last year saw the figures removed from the website and then replaced by lengthy health board papers. In Guernsey, these figures are not readily available.

Jersey's monthly health board papers are created for staff meetings, rather than patients, and do not specify where someone is in the queue.

Former patient Annette Brown, who waited 14 months for her operation in Jersey, said: "You need to know - you absolutely need to know.

"I can't begin to tell you how depressed I felt - I couldn't do anything and it's the waiting it's just really hard to wait so long you know".

Dr Nigel Minihane, a Jersey GP, says: "They should actually be able to see where they are on the waiting list - not just the waiting list.

"With the technology we have at the moment - it shouldn't be a far fetched thing to give people information ... why shouldn't our island be able to do that?"

Dr Nigel Minihane: "Fudging the issue is not something that we should be doing"

Jersey's health bosses have now committed to reinstating the monthly waiting list data online for patients by the end of March 2024.

13,501 people are on the island's inpatient waiting list as of February 2024 - with 51% of those having waited for more than 90 days.

In Guernsey, more than 2,800 islanders are currently waiting for inpatient appointments. That is around one in 23 island residents.