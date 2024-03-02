Islanders in Guernsey wishing to book theory and practical driving tests are being warned to be cautious about fake websites.

It comes as some residents have reported a third-party website pretending to take bookings but have no connection to the island's Traffic and Highway Services.

It's lead officer, Colin Le Page, said: "While we are not aware that significant numbers of people have fallen foul of this website, we are aware that this has impacted some people.

"Therefore, we want to avoid people wasting their money and facing the disappointment of turning up to a test when no booking has been made.

The reported website claims to be able to book the examinations in Jersey and the Isle of Man too.

Officials want to remind islanders that the only way to book a theory and practical driving tests is at the States' websites: www.traffic.gov.gg.