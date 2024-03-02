The four Jersey women who broke a world-record by rowing across the Atlantic ocean have been awarded the Bailiff's Medal.

Julie Brady, Helene Monpetit, Rosemary Satchwell and Alison Smithurst were also treated to a "welcome home" celebration which saw approximately 200 islanders come to congratulate the team.

It took place in St Helier's Royal Square this afternoon (Saturday) and included speeches from the island's Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham and Jersey's Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq.

The Bailiff's medal is awarded to represent the island’s appreciation of outstanding service. Credit: ITV News

Speaking to ITV News after the ceremony, Rosemary said she was "completely humbled" and was "amazed" at the many people who turned up to see them.

Alison added that the whole afternoon had been "unbelievable" and the support the team had received had been "phenomenal".

Julie said it felt "fantastic" to be given the Bailiff's medal and also thanked Jersey for all of the support.

When asked how it felt to inspire others to take on similar challenges Helene said: "I think if you've played a part in someone's life, in the respect that you've given them the confidence to to do something, I think that's amazing. I'd be very happy with that."

It took the women 58 days to row the 3000-mile journey from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to the Caribbean island of Antigua.

Reacting to the women's achievement, The Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, said: "This Ladies team have made two significant achievements. Not only have they completed the ‘World’s Toughest Row’ in incredibly challenging conditions but they have also entered the history books.

"It is with this achievement in mind that I have chosen to award them the Bailiff’s Medal."

One side the medal features a replica of the Royal Mace given to the Bailiff of Jersey in 1663 by King Charles II. On the other side there's an image of the seal given to Jersey by King Edward I in 1279.

