Coronation Park in Jersey will be closed to the public for a week so the trees damaged by Storm Ciarán can be removed.

As from Monday 4 March, the Parks and Gardens team will be removing roots from the ground.

The States say the job will require heavy machinery so due to health and safety reasons the park cannot be used.

Once the large roots have been removed, the holes will be filled with ground soil and bordered ready for tree planting season which is due to start in October.

The work is expected to finish on Sunday 10th March.