The sustainable mobility company EVie has announced it has had to temporarily suspend it's fleet of electric bikes in Jersey.

The company say it's because it's current insurance provider had "unexpectedly" withdrawn from the Jersey market with "unsatisfactorily abrupt notice". All bikes were automatically 'turned off' at midnight on Saturday (02 March) and they'll be collected from around the island soon.

EVie brought 140 new electric bikes to Jersey in March 2020 which could be used with an app which allowed the user to scan and unlock them.

In a press release the company said: "We must sadly announce the temporary suspension of service of our beloved yellow dockless bike fleet, an essential component of our mission to provide shared, environmentally friendly, and accessible transportation options to islanders.

"This decision was forced upon us. We were given 10 days notice to secure replacement insurance cover. This unsatisfactorily abrupt notice, amidst the currently turbulent insurance market in the Channel Islands, has made it impossible to continue to offer our dockless bike without interruption."

Although this temporary issue does not affect its car and van fleet, Evie say that part of the company faced similar challenges finding insurance last year.

It believes the "ongoing insurance issues" in the Channel Islands now require "urgent action" and the company is calling for the States to get involved.

EVie say the withdrawal of insurers in our region has been prompted "by post-Brexit regulatory changes and dipropionate fees" and wants Jersey's government and the appropriate regulatory bodies to address these concerns.