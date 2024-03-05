Fishermen across the Channel Islands have been grounded by UK-imposed fishing quotas for pollack.

The quote on pollack was introduced this year to help fishing stocks recover from overfishing.

However, Channel Island industry leaders say having such a small quota means boats would operate at a loss after fuel and crew costs are taken into account.

Currently, the quota for boats under 10 metres is 100 kilos a month, which to around £400 worth of pollack.

However, fuel for a day's fishing can cost up to £200.

President of Guernsey Fisherman's Association Dougal Lane said: "I won't earn anything now until at least the middle of May, so it affects it badly.

"Luckily enough I'm old and I'm on a pension, but anyone that's young and got bills to pay... I don't know how they're going to cope.

"There will be a lot of boats going out of business."

He also warned that with around £6,000 a year going towards insurance, kit, and moorings, catching pollack is "simply not viable".

Dougal Lane says: 'The way the quota system works is you have to fish for what you’re told, and it makes life very, very difficult.' Credit: ITV Channel

However, scientists have warned setting the quota of pollack too high will crash their population.

Jonny Hughes from Blue Marine Foundation said: "We’ve been monitoring this particular pollack stock since the 1980s and it’s the lowest it’s been since then.

"It mirrors a trend we’ve seen in cod and we’ve seen in whiting.

"If you catch too much, the stock collapses. There’s no way around that."

On Friday 23 February, the UK government announced new measures to support fishermen affected by pollack fishing restrictions

While Jersey and Guernsey are subject to UK quotas, it is for their governments to provide support to fishermen affected in the Channel Islands.

