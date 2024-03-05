Aurigny apologises to customers for flight disruption

Channel Island airline Aurigny has apologised to its customers for 'significant disruption' to their journeys.

In a statement to passengers, the company said: "We would like to apologise for the significant disruption you may have experienced while travelling with us recently.

"We fully understand the frustration and inconvenience caused by the unexpected cancellations and delays."

The airline said planned annual maintenance, unforeseen technical difficulties, challenging weather conditions and a shortage of crew personnel led to the widespread disruption.

Aurigny said addressing flight disruption is their "top priority".

However, it adds service reliability could continue to be "fragile" during March, as one of their aircraft will be out of action whilst it undergoes planned maintenance.