ITV Channel reporter Fred Dimbleby considers what would go into creating a tunnel from the Channel Islands to France...

Nordic experts have spoken to Jersey businesses and politicians about how a tunnel between Guernsey, Jersey, and Normandy could be built.

A Jersey Chamber of Commerce meeting this morning (5 March) heard how feasible an undersea tunnel is in terms of cost and what benefits such a project could bring.

Experts explained with an ageing demographic and high house prices, there needs to be different approaches to growing the Channel Islands' economy.

The project would see an undersea train tunnel between St Peter Port and Jersey Airport that would take seven minutes to travel between.

The route would then go onto Normandy, with the total trip from Guernsey taking about an hour.

The entire project is expected to cost £5.6bn if completed in ten years.

However, Guernsey's Martyn Dorey, who helped to financially model the project, claims the tunnel could break even in 16 years.

He added: "Our financial modelling shows that it will make the island sustainable, probably for the next 300 years.

"We hope that the business community will feel that this isn't just about making the islands sustainable, it's about bringing vitality back to them and making the islands exciting and a place of economic growth."

Despite the large scale of the project, similar undertakings have been completed in recent months.

In December, the Faroe Islands opened their undersea Sandoy Tunnel, which spans over 10 kilometres and connects the main island of Streymoy with Sandoy to the south.

Teitur Samuelsen from the Faroe Islands Tunnel Corporation told ITV Channel: "There's always a big discussion when we have a new project.

"Some people are always very sceptical but when the decision has been taken, and the tunnels are built, I think everybody will be happy because it changes so much."

