Guernsey and Jersey's health authorities have established a new health alliance.

The Channel Island Alliance for Health and Social Care will explore how both islands can work collaboratively to streamline services and tackle healthcare challenges.

It will also meet with political leaders and provide recommendations to develop services affordably and sustainably.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, said: “It is becoming increasingly important for our islands to share resources and information that will strengthen the sustainability of our health and social care services and provide greater value for money."

The alliance will be made up of senior staff from both islands who will meet six times a year to focus on one core area to improve.

Areas could include recruitment, shared learning and education, or delivery of operations.

Guernsey's Health & Social Care Committee President Deputy Al Brouard said: “Both Guernsey and Jersey share many of the same challenges in terms of the delivery of health and social care both now and in the future.

"Whether it is recruiting and retaining the staff we need to deliver vital services, having enough suitable accommodation for those essential staff, or ensuring we have the bandwidth to deliver the increased services our ageing demographics need.

“While the alliance has only just been created, it is my hope and expectation that it will lead to long-term benefits for both islands."

