Jersey's Royal Court has sentenced a man to four years and six months in prison for several drug offences today (Wednesday 6 March).

In September 2022, Jersey Police searched the property of Helder Edmar Alves Moreira, 42, as part of a drug warrant.

Police seized approximately £2,400 worth of cannabis, £500 of MDMA tablets, and £7,000 of cash from Moreira's address.

He was arrested again several weeks later after officers conducted a routine vehicle stop.

Officers found around £2,000 worth of cannabis in his vehicle.

Moreira pleaded guilty to all charges at a court appearance in October 2022.

Head of Jersey's Drug Squad, Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan, said: "The safety of our community is always at the forefront of our minds.

"We continue to work hard keeping illegal drugs off our streets and putting those responsible before the courts."

