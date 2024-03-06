This year's Alderney Literary Festival has officially sold out.

O rganisers say the event's ever increasing popularity has helped put the island "on the literary map."

It will be held at Island Hall, running from Friday 22 March until Sunday 24 March.

The festival has an impressive line-up of 10 best-selling authors and will feature talks, panel discussions, and round-table discussions by book clubs.

It has been described as a "boutique literary festival" with organisers deliberately keeping it small to create a "salon feel" allowing greater interaction between the audience and authors.

The festival is particularly well known for its focus on historical literature.

Festival organiser Isabel Picornell said: “I am delighted how Alderney has made a name for itself in the genre of historical writing.

"The Festival has become like a family, with our regular festival-goers from Guernsey, Jersey and the UK attending year after year, and our wonderful sponsors who continue to support us.”

Every year the festival features a theme, 2024's event is based around "journeys".