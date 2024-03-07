Play Brightcove video

Students at Le Rocquier School in Jersey have been getting to grips with their bodies and hearing how one check can save their life.

Thousands of secondary school children in Jersey have been learning about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

CoppaFeel! has returned to the island to present its 'Boobette' roadshow for the first time since 2017.

Emma Baker got her diagnosis when she was just 31 - and is now one of the charity's 'Boobettes', sharing her story with teenagers.

She said: "The reason that the Boobettes are fantastic in raising awareness is because students can see that it can happen to someone of a younger age and I think it helps them to relate and the questions I've had afterwards, it's really made an impact in a good way."

Hundreds of students were taken out of lessons to learn more about the importance of being familiar with your own body. Credit: ITV Channel

The charity is working with local support networks to get a positive message out about the disease, hoping to encourage islanders to be more open when it comes to talking about cancer.

"There's this stigma around cancer - it's the Big C - a big strong word that people are scared of.

"I do think personally that younger people and older people are scared to check because they're worried what they might find."

Emma said having students ask engaging and important questions makes sharing her own cancer story worth it. Credit: ITV Channel

Nina Stier, assistant headteacher at Le Rocquier School, was one of the key players in getting the show back on the road: "2017 was the last time we had CoppaFeel! here and it was just so impactful.

"Students that we've had, have come back to us after all that time and have said how it changed their life and how they still remember it, how it was really important.

"It really does hit the nail on the head."

Ways you can access support in the Channel Islands

Jersey

Guernsey

The Guernsey branch of Cancer Research UK

Guernsey Society for Cancer Relief provides financial and emotional support for cancer sufferers and their families.

The Health Information Exchange - 01481 707470 Confidential information and support. Can also signpost to other organisations and support groups.

Alderney