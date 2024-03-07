Children across the Channel Islands have been getting creative with their costumes for World Book Day 2024.

This year's theme is 'Read Your Way', which calls for an end to the pressures and expectations of reading, and giving children a chance to enjoy the literary world.

From gnomes and gruffalos, to tinmen and Trunchballs, you've been sending in your images of how children (and adults!) have been expressing themselves this year...

Rani, age seven, gets ready for the theme 'Reading is a Superpower' at Rouge Bouillon School Credit: Nadine Olayan

Adelaide, age three, as Skye from Paw Patrol and Bramble as himself Credit: Rowena Marner

Zack, age eight, prepares to take off as the grandfater from David Walliams' Grandpa’s Great Escape Credit: Lauren Le Moine

Hannah, age nine, dresses as Egyptian queen Cleopatra Credit: Laurie Nehwati

The Humanities department at Le Rocquier School have a go at recreating Matilda Credit: Niamh Balleine

Year Two Sam from Grouville School depicts Mouse Trouble, and Year Five Theo Year, also from Grouville School, depicts Street Kid Credit: Joanna MacGregor

Diary of a Wimpy Kid comes to the Channel Islands Credit: Samuel Blasco

Harrison and Olivia from Year Two dress as Gnomeo & Juliet, Henrik from nursery dresses as Tin Man with his very own ToTo (played by Beau) Credit: Stephanie Vincenti

Where's Amelia? Enjoying the adventures of Wally in his Wonder Book Credit: Ewan Haywood

Jake and Toby play the dragon and Gruffalo before the school day Credit: Sarah Hughes

