Children across the Channel Islands have been getting creative with their costumes for World Book Day 2024.
This year's theme is 'Read Your Way', which calls for an end to the pressures and expectations of reading, and giving children a chance to enjoy the literary world.
From gnomes and gruffalos, to tinmen and Trunchballs, you've been sending in your images of how children (and adults!) have been expressing themselves this year...
Do you have photos of your little ones dressed up for World Book Day? We'd love to receive them! You can send pictures to channelnews@itv.com.
