A Jersey school is marking World Book Day in its newly-renovated library.

Pupils of Rouge Bouillon School will dress up as superheroes today (Thursday 7 March) as part of the theme: Reading is a Superpower.

The World Book Day event will take place at the school's new library, which now hosts a team of volunteers who provide individual reading support for Key Stage One and Two pupils.

Once an underutilised IT space, the library was renovated through support from the school's charity partnership with Every Child Our Future.

A sum of £12,000 was also donated by Ogier to contribute towards the school librarian's salary.

For today's celebrations, pupils from different year groups will pair up and read together as part of the school's Buddy Reading Programme.

Rouge Bouillon's Deputy Head, Jess Doyle, said: "We're excited to use our new library space on World Book Day for our Buddy Reading Programme.

"It's also an opportunity to thank the individuals who dedicate their time to help our students develop their reading skills.

"Making reading a fun and positive experience during these formative years, including the simple act of choosing a book, can help set the children up for success."

