A new tour has been created in Guernsey to celebrate more than 30 women who played a key role in the island's history.

The self-guided 'Herstory Walk' highlights their lives and achievements and is part of the Notable Women of Guernsey display.

Amongst them are women who helped shape Guernsey's heritage, brought political change, inspired others through art, and accomplished great sporting and scientific achievements.

The tour coincides with International Women's Day (Friday 8 March) and will run until Sunday 12 April.

Visitors can access the self-guided town walk by scanning a QR code at Guernsey's Museum. Credit: Guernsey Museums & Galleries

As well as displays in the museum, extra panels have been installed on the Candie Garden terrace.

Assistant Curator Sophie Brehaut said: "We really wanted to put some of the history in the context of the town.

"We designed a walking tour where people can follow along and trace the footsteps of these women and go to the places associated with them.

"It's getting you walking outside in the fresh air, but you also get to take in a little bit of history as well."

Four notable Guernsey women featured on the 'Herstory Walk' 🏛️ Rona Cole, 1938-1994, Director of Guernsey Museums & Galleries Rona moved to Guernsey in 1973 to oversee the planning and construction of the new Guernsey Museum & Art Gallery.

Rona also heled to restore the Fort Grey Shipwreck Museum and the Maritime Museum in Castle Cornet. 🥼 Edith Renouf, 1864-1956, Founder of Le Platon Home After seeing casualties from the Franco-Prussian War (1870-1871), Edith went on to learn medicine and establish Le Platon Home in 1914.

She donated all her personal wealth to Le Platon in 1927.

Le Platon remains the oldest residential home on the island. ✝️ Major Marie Ozanne, 1905-1943, Serving Officer in the Salvation Army During the German occupation of Guernsey, Marie defied German orders to ban the Salvation Corps from wearing uniforms and meeting to worship.

In 1941, Marie protested against the persecution of Jews and the treatment of prisoners of war.

Marie was arrested on 11 September 1942 and died in prison on 25 February 1943.

A blue plaque was unveiled in her honour in 2013. 📜 Maries Randall MBE, 1881-1965, first female People's Deputy Marie was elected to represent St Peter Port on 31 January 1924.

She remained a States member for more than 34 years, campaigning successfully to reduce the voting age of women in line with men.

Marie was awarded an MBE in 1945 and was commemorated with a blue plaque in January 2024. Back to top

