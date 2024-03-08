Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel delves into the history books to find out more about some of Jersey's most notable women

From pioneers in politics to heroines in health, the role of women throughout Jersey's history has often been overlooked.

As part of International Women's Day, ITV Channel is recognising and remembering not only the women who achieved high status and success but also those who remain largely unnamed in history and have quietly shaped our way of life.

Lillie Langtry

Lillie Langtry, nicknamed "The Jersey Lily", was a British socialite, stage actress and producer born in Jersey. Credit: Société Jersiaise

Having grown up in Jersey, Lillie went on to become a celebrated society beauty and was most famously known for being the mistress of Queen Victoria’s eldest son, the Prince of Wales. She was also an actress and producer.

Her beauty and charisma inspired painters like Sir John Everett Millais and Sir Edward Poynter, and poets such as Oscar Wilde.

Her influence also spilled over into the advertising world and she became the face of Pear’s Soap.

Caroline Trachy

Caroline Trachy founded the Jersey Women Political Union, which aimed to obtain "full political and civil rights for women in Jersey". Credit: Jersey Archive

Caroline led the campaign for female suffrage and paved the way for politicians in Jersey.

She broke the mould by being the first Jersey woman to stand for election, although she was unsuccessful in her attempt to become a States Member.

She had previously been barred several times from standing due to her being a woman, but through her persistence eventually got the law changed.

She also founded the Jersey Women’s Political Union in October 1918 and was its first President.

Jean Gilbert

Jean Gilbert was a champion diver and represented Great Britain in the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games. Credit: Graham Budd Auctions

Jean was one of a number of prominent female Jersey divers from the 1920s and 1930s who performed in national and global competitions.

She was 16 when she won the Women's High Diving Championship of England and represented Great Britain in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Jean gained 7th place out of 22 competitors in the event and was welcomed home to Jersey with a public presentation.