David Warr, who led the renovation of La Vallette Bathing Pools, was given an Order of the British Empire (OBE) at a formal ceremony in Guernsey’s Government House on Saturday (9 March).

He began volunteering in 1992 as Secretary of the Association of Guernsey Charities, and is also known for being one of the founders of the Guernsey Community Foundation.

The island's Lieutenant-Governor presented him with the award while members of his family watched on, some of whom had flown in from Australia - some friends and colleagues also joined them.

David dedicated the award to his mother Betty who was present at the ceremony.

Credit: Government House Guernsey

The Lieutenant-Governor, Richard Cripwell, says: "Mr Warr is someone who has the vision and the determination to do the sorts of things that make this a better place for the people who live here.

"For over 30 years he has done so much for our community, and it has given me much pleasure to present him with the OBE today, on behalf of His Majesty The King."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...