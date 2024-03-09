Islanders hit the beach for 6th annual clean up

Islanders came together to take part in the 6th Annual Channel Islands Beach Clean this weekend (9-10 March)

Organisers in Guernsey say it is an opportunity to see how small actions can have a big impact on the climate.

Fern Nicholson says: "It's really about understanding the impact of plastic on our environment, understanding what we can do as volunteers.

Those who took part were also given the chance to learn about how the marine environment will benefit from the clean up.

Mel Broadhurst-Allen from the Bailiwick Eelgrass Exploration Project says: "Guernsey's marine environment just blows me away. It's so incredibly exciting.

"There's a range of habitats and species so I want to share that with people. I'm passionate about the marine environment, but to take people along with me and show them some really exciting species, it's quite an honour actually."

