A Jersey hairdresser is reflecting on his star studded career - catching a glimpse into the lives of celebrities. Across 60 years in the profession, Adrian Rivett has made clients like Dame Barbara Windsor, David Dickinson and Dame Shirley Bassey feel like a million dollars.

"And Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin - he was amazing with his hair!"

Hear Adrian talk about his experience with Dame Shirley Bassey...

His favourite, however, will always be Dame Vera Lynn: "Absolutely down to earth - something happened because the last time I did Vera's hair she called out and said 'Adrian, how is your mother?'

"And it was very touching, she had remembered my mother really ill. She was a thoughtful lady - amazing".

Whilst he is closer to some of the worlds most well known names, Adrian says the joy of the job comes from everyone who walks in the door. "Making people feel good makes me feel good. I'm very lucky - not just stars but beautiful people".