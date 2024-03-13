Jersey's annual Swimarathon kicks off today (Wednesday 12 March) at Les Quennevais. More than 400 teams and 2,500 swimmers are taking part in the event - which will last until Sunday 15 March.

It has raised over £3.8 million in the 52 years since it started in 1962.

All the money raised will be donated to nine local charities: Acorn Enterprises, Autism Jersey, Brighter Futures, Beach Ability, Healing Waves, Jersey Mencap, Jersey Sea Cadets, Les Amis and Wet Wheels Jersey.

The Lions Club, who organise the event, confirmed that Ravenscroft have sponsored the event for the sixth time.

Ravenscroft 's Haydn Taylor said: "The nine chosen this year are well-known for the support they give to islanders with additional needs and are worthy beneficiaries".

The Lieutenant Governor, Vice-Admiral Jeremy Kyd, will kick off the proceedings at 9am.