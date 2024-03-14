There are frustrations that the British Government has automatically included Jersey and Guernsey in a draft law aimed at deterring boat crossings across the English Channel by sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The two self-governing jurisdictions are not part of the United Kingdom and are Crown Dependencies, meaning their relationship stems from the Monarchy rather than the UK Parliament.

Guernsey's Home Affairs President says it is "very important" that politicians in Westminster understand the islands' constitutional rights to set its own legislation.

Deputy Rob Prow said: "Where we need to be in our relationship with the UK is not having these misunderstandings and I think it's very important that the UK understand this. The relationship with Guernsey and Jersey does recognise our independence."

Jersey's External Relations Minister, Deputy Ian Gorst, added: "I've said to UK Ministers that it's disappointing we weren't consulted.

"We currently have no intention of having the Rwanda bill extended to Jersey, nor do I think to any of the other Crown Dependencies."

Deputy Gorst explained that it appears to be an administrative oversight and Ministers have reassured him that they will consult Channel Islands' governments in future to respect their autonomy.

The controversy focuses on the use of what's called a 'permissive extent clause'. These are effectively used as a simple mechanism when the Crown Dependencies want a bit of UK legislation to apply to them.

But the key point is that they have to be asked before that happens.

The Ministry of Justice's own documents make it very clear that UK legislation "should not be extended without first consulting the Islands' authorities and obtaining their consent".

That appears not to have happened in this case and that is what is causing the concern.

The reality is it is unlikely to have any practical effect on Jersey and Guernsey.

This is in many ways a matter of principle rather than practice.

Even if the legislation is passed in the UK, it realistically won't be activated in Jersey and Guernsey without their consent.

Everyone seems to be putting this down to a rush in the UK to get the legislation passed rather than any cynical plan to infringe upon the rights of the Crown Dependencies.

But so often we hear of misunderstanding in Westminster about the powers of those running the show here.

This is another example perhaps of the Crown Dependencies being an afterthought in the British Parliament's halls of power.