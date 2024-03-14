Over £3 million collected in parking fines in Jersey across two years

More than £3 million has been collected in parking fines in Jersey since 2022.

ITV Channel has learnt that last year saw more than £1,200,000 raised in parking fines, and upwards of £1,800,000 in 2022.

A large chunk of that money came from the 55,848 tickets issued in St Helier during that period.

Jersey's capital has also seen 4,427 parking tickets handed out in January and February of this year alone.

There were 638 speeding fines in 2023 - leading to £64,165 in charges - with the average fine costing offenders around £100.