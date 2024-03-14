A wishing well built for a much loved son and brother has been renovated in Guernsey.

First put up over thirty years ago in 1993, the monument is a tribute to Richie - a former member of the charity Guernsey GROW.

Sally Le Poidevin, Richie's sister, said: "Richie would be rubbing his hands together in glee.

"He would absolutely love it that his memory is carrying on, it's super to see it resurrected again."

Parents Roger and Margaret Higgs asked architect Lawrie Ozanne to design the original structure for Richie.

But after decades enduring the elements, the late architect's children decided it needed restoring to its former glory: Marguerite Talmage, who works on Grow's board, asked her brother Andrew help with the renovation.

Andrew said: "Dad drew up the plans and then made the original timber structure in our shed at home using wood from our stables.

"Being able to facilitate this refurbishment feels very special".

Andrew is a trustee of 'Creative Learning in Prison' and agreed the work could be undertaken in the prison's workshop.

Dave Le Feuvre, who works at Guernsey Prison, said: "The prison has been involved in a number of projects with Grow over the years, most recently in helping their team set up their new greenhouse.

"So we were keen to help restore the well".