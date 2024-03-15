A Jersey care home worker has been jailed after stealing money from a vulnerable elderly resident.

Fiona Le Clercq, 40, used the victim's bank card to withdraw a total of £7,500 in 25 separate ATM transactions between mid-February and the end of March 2023.

Ms Le Clercq was sentenced to nine months in prison and ordered to pay back the money by the island's Magistrates Court.

The States of Jersey Police said: " Le Clercq was in a position of trust and took advantage of a vulnerable victim for her own financial gain."

It added that the Joint Financial Crimes Unit works collaboratively with agencies to "support vulnerable victims of financial abuse".