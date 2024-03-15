Play Brightcove video

Watch as J.K. Rowling is spotted in Guernsey after disembarking the boat from Sark

J.K. Rowling has been spotted in the Channel Islands as she confirmed the title of her next Cormoran Strike novel on social media.

The famous author visited the small island of Sark, which is understood to be the setting for the story, alongside husband Dr Neil Murray.

She returned by boat to Guernsey on Friday afternoon (15 March), speeding past waiting fans and the media to get into a waiting taxi.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, to her 14 million followers, Rowling thanked the "wonderful" people on the Channel Island of Sark and shared pictures of a souvenir bracelet bought by her husband.

She also revealed that the eighth book in her popular detective series, written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, will be called 'The Hallmarked Man'.

One fan who spoke to Rowling in Sark while she signed a copy of her seventh book, 'The Running Grave', said that she wanted to experience the island at this time of year as her characters are going to encounter it in February.