ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley went to find out more...

Inmates at Jersey's HMP La Moye are working with a music charity to write and record an album.

It's hoped the six-day project will help with their rehabilitation and reduce the risk of re-offending.

Two musicians from Finding Rhythms, Fred Harper and Thabo Mkwanazi, have been running the sessions with the support of ArtHouse Jersey, The Moving Arts Collective and the Government of Jersey.

Mr Mkwanazi said: "In La Moye it's been incredible, they've been vulnerable, they've been honest, they've been introspective.

"What this says is you're a person who is capable of doing a bad thing and capable of doing a good thing. Here is a good thing and here is evidence that you did it."

Mr Harper added that the project had provided a welcome boost to participants' self-esteem.

He said: "[It] gives them the hope that they can achieve something when they're released."

One participant said: "You have to ask yourself what as a community, what do we want from our prison service?

"Do we want to punish people or do we want to bring them back into the community and make them feel valuable, and turn this into a really positive experience which brings rewards to the community in the future? I'd personally prefer the second."

They added: "This is just an amazing experience I wish everyone had the opportunity to do it."

Those who worked to create the album will receive a qualification from the education department of HMP La Moye.

The completion of the album will be celebrated with a listening party.

