Jersey RFC promoted after their victory over Newbury Blues

Jersey RFC have been promoted after their win over Newbury Blues.

The game kicked off at CoinShares Park at 2.15pm on Saturday 16 March.

Jersey's 54-7 win at home secured their promotion and earned them the Regional 2 South Central league title.

Jersey's triumph comes after their last match away against Winchester was cancelled two weeks ago due to a waterlogged pitch.

Ahead of the game Head Coach said: “We’ve got a strong bench – it’s great to have Ewan Davies back as a front row option and Sam Harvey will cover the backs.”