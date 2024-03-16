One of Sark's freight and cargo companies announces closure

One of Sark's haulage firms, Jimmy's Carting, has announced it will stop trading after the carting business was unable to find a prospective buyer.

The owner of the cargo and freight company which transports goods around the island using tractors announced the news on social media in February.

Jimmy Martin wrote: "It is with regret that, due to no prospective buyer coming forward to buy the carting business, I am now having to cease trading as of Friday 15 March 2024.

"Please ensure, to avoid further action being taken via the Prevot, that you have cleared your outstanding balance with Jimmy's Carting Services by Friday 29 March."He added: "I would like the opportunity to thank all my customers for their loyal support over the years.

"This has been a very difficult decision to make, but as a result of ongoing health issues I have had no other choice".

Islanders commented expressing their support for Jimmy Martin.

One said:"All the best for the future" and another commented: "You've worked so hard over the years, time for a rest."