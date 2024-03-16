A 33-year-old pumping station in St Peter Port, Guernsey will undergo a £300,000 refurbishment.

Work on the La Piette Pumping Station is scheduled for eight weeks and will start on Monday 18 March.

During this period a contraflow system will be in place and occasional traffic lights will be installed at St George's Esplanade to allow workers access to the site.

The project will see all the pipes replaced and the station control panel relocated to the landward side of the road.

Guernsey Water said: "This is a major piece of work and we are doing everything we can to minimise the disruption."

They added: "We’ve worked closely with Traffic and Highways Services to align with their resurfacing programme, so this is being done at the same time."

Capital Delivery Manager Carl Falla said: “The investment means we can continue to ensure wastewater is safely returned to sea for decades.

"This station is a small yet vital piece of the island’s critical infrastructure."

