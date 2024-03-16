Volunteers are being taught how to spot Jersey's rarest reptiles to help assess their conservation status, distribution and habitat requirements.

Jersey Reptile Watch 2024 is an annual survey which asks islanders to track rare reptiles to help with their ongoing conservation.

Keeping track of the island's population of wall lizards and grass snakes forms a key part of the project.

"Wild volunteers" spent a day at Frances le Sueur Centre in the National Park learning how to spot these elusive creatures.

The survey is in its sixth year and replaces the National Amphibian and Reptile Recording Scheme.

Reptile expert Dr Rob Ward will share his knowledge of Jersey's rarest reptile, the grass snake, and teach volunteers how to spot them.

