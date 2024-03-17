Jersey fundraisers abseil down Val de la Mare dam

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Pip Murrison went to find out more...

Thrill seekers in Jersey have taken on an epic challenge to raise money for charity.

Islanders abseiled 27 meters down the Val de la Mare dam on Sunday 17 March.

So far the 38 participants have raised more than £7,500 for Dementia Jersey.

Sheena O'Regan explained why she took part: "My mum passed away last year, she had dementia for 10 years and suffered. So it's just in memory of her really."

Another fundraiser, Julie Cole said: "It's very close to my heart and I think the smaller local charities deserve to get some money.

"We all need to stick together because they do an amazing job for Jersey."

Despite some nerves, all of those who signed up managed to complete the challenge.

