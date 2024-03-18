A silversmith in Sark has seen a big rise in sales after J.K. Rowling shared one of their products on social media.

The author, who is most famous for creating Harry Potter, was gifted a bracelet by her husband from Sark Silver during a recent visit to the island.

It is an appropriate present as she confirmed the title of her next Cormoran Strike novel, 'The Hallmarked Man', and Sark features as one of the settings for the story.

Some of her 14 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, have been quick to follow the author's lead with Peter Tonks saying the difference it has made to his small business is stark.

He explains: "We've probably taken 50 orders so far, about 50% or 60% is for 'the' bracelet and suddenly everyone is looking on our website."

It appears Rowling tried to keep a low profile while in Sark as it is understood she stayed in a local bed and breakfast.

However, the crime fiction author's cover was blown as her husband reportedly went into a nearby pub and heard them all talking about her being there.

A release date for the new Strike novel has not yet been confirmed but Rowling has said that Sark will feature in "a few chapters".