A new law has been established in Jersey which will provide parents who have suffered the death of a child access to compassionate leave and financial support.

The Social Security Minister, Deputy Lyndsay Feltham, has updated the island's employment legislation to give working parents who have lost a child under the age of 18, including stillbirths, the right to two weeks of unpaid leave.

The changes, originally proposed by Deputy Steve Ahier, mean parents can take up to a fortnight away from work at any point during the first 56 weeks after the child's death.

A government payment scheme will provide financial support for any potential lost wages, including those who are self-employed.

Deputy Feltham said: "For any parent, the death of a child is a tragedy and no amount of time off work or financial assistance will make up for it.

"This legislation and payment scheme is an important first step in supporting affected parents."