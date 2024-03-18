The States of Jersey Police seized an electric unicycle after its rider was recorded travelling at 28mph.

It was confiscated along a popular cycle path on Victoria Avenue in St Helier.

There is no set speed limit for e-bikes and other electric pedal cycles but motors must stop providing power at 15.5mph.

Officers also stopped five people on e-scooters as the law currently only allows them to be used on private property.

The action formed part of an "impact day" where the Community Policing Team focus on issues raised by local people.