Watch as mothers protest at the Premier Inn restaurant in Guernsey. Pictures from Krystal Delamare

Parents have protested at a Premier Inn after a mother claimed she was discriminated against for breastfeeding.

Kelly Corbin says she left the Guernsey hotel "in tears" after allegedly being told to feed her baby "in a corner of the restaurant out the way of the public as the residents won't like it".

She shared her outrage on social media, writing: "I am so upset and humiliated by this. It's taking everything in me not to go and buy some formula and end our breastfeeding journey.

"As a new mum again who has suffered immensely with postnatal anxiety, this has well and truly knocked everything out of me, just as I was picking myself up with my mental health. Shame on you.

"I don't think I will ever breastfeed her in public again."

More than a dozen women turned out in protest. Credit: Krystal Delamare

Premier Inn has apologised and says it is in direct contact with Ms Corbin.

It added: "Breastfeeding mothers are wholeheartedly welcome in all our sites.

"We're proud to be a family-friendly business and it's really important to us that all our guests including new mums and their babies have a relaxing, comfortable and enjoyable experience when they stay, enjoy a coffee or dine with us.

“We're sorry for the confusion between one of our team members and Ms Corbin in our Guernsey hotel and we wish to apologise to her."

Protestors at the hotel in Admiral Park, St Peter Port were given a free breakfast and coffee.