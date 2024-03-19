The Vice-President of Guernsey's Health & Social Care committee has resigned from her position.

Deputy Tina Bury has been in the role since October 2020 following the last general election.

In her resignation letter to the committee's president, Deputy Al Brouard, Deputy Bury wrote: "You will be aware that the way the department handles some of the various challenges it faces hasn’t sat comfortably with me and my personal values for quite some time.

"Despite my best efforts within the Committee, I have seen little appetite for change in some areas.

"With that in mind, and at this stage in the political term, I believe there is no benefit me continuing in the hope that things might improve."

Deputy Bury's letter went on to thank her colleagues for the support she had received during her time on the committee.

She added: "With a little over a year left of this political term, I believe I will be able to make a more positive impact for the Bailiwick by focusing my efforts on my work in the Committee for Employment & Social Security, and the various sub-groups I am on within that mandate, as well as on wider States business."